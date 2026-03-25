Iryn Namubiru talks having more babies, new song for Kabaka Mutebi

The singer explained in an interview that her decision about motherhood stemmed from her upbringing and personal values.

Ugandan singer Iryn Namubiru has opened up about her family plans and music and revealed she does not intend to have more children

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Namubiru said in a televised interview that she had long set personal limits regarding motherhood.

“I am not in position at the moment to have more kids. I am not in a race. I set myself an age limit beyond which I cannot have any more babies,” she said.

Iryn Namubiru

She explained that her decision stemmed from her upbringing and personal values.

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“From when I was young and even when I first got a man, I promised myself that I’d have a maximum of 3 children in a given time frame. And I was to have all my kids in one man,” she said, adding that growing up in a blended family shaped her outlook.

Namubiru was previously married to French national Frank Morel. The couple, who lived together in France, have two sons together.

Iryn Namubiru

Their relationship ended after a highly publicised legal dispute in Japan in 2013, where she was wrongly accused of drug trafficking before being cleared.

Following the incident, she relocated and rebuilt her life in France, where she currently lives and continues her music career.

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She is now married and has maintained a more private family life while raising her children and performing across Europe and Uganda.

On the music front, the singer said she will release a new album on March 27, 2026, maintaining her signature sound while also targeting younger listeners.

“On 27th I am releasing my new album. I am not moving far away from the music I am most known for but on this album there are some new songs that are intended for the younger audience,” she said.

She also revealed a special bonus track dedicated to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Iryn is releasing a new album on March 27, 2026,

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“There is also a bonus dance song that I have done for the Kabaka of Buganda. I congratulate him on the milestones and the work he has done for the Kingdom,” she said.

Namubiru noted that despite her long career, she had never recorded a song for the Kabaka before.