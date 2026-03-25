DRC accuses Rwanda of attempting to assassinate First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi at Washington DC hotel

DRC reported an attempted intrusion targeting First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi in Washington DC, but Rwanda dismissed the claims, saying the incident was a misunderstanding between security teams at a shared hotel.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last night made serious allegations against its neighbor Rwanda, accusing its security agents of attempting to assassinate First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi.

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DRC claimed that Rwanda armed agents attempted an intrusion targeting the First Lady at a hotel in Washington DC

According to reports from Congolese media, unidentified individuals tried to access the hotel where the First Lady is staying.

Mrs Tshisekedi, 59, is in the United States on an official mission at the invitation of the American First Lady.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said at a press conference that authorities were treating the incident seriously but urged calm as investigations continue.

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“We are in contact with the American authorities and will get back to you with more details. I want to reassure you that the First Lady is doing well,” Muyaya said.

He added: “We are in contact with the American authorities and we will come back to you with more details. I want to reassure you that the First Lady is doing well.”

The Rwandan Embassy in Washington DC

Rwanda vehemently denies claims

Rwanda however, has issued a strong rebuttal, dismissing the claims as misleading.

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In a statement released by the Rwandan Embassy in the US, Kigali said the situation involved an unarmed member of a Rwandan VIP security team who “inadvertently encountered security agents of a DRC delegation in a hotel hallway accessible to all guests.”

The embassy added that the individual was briefly restrained by DRC security agents while attempting to access an elevator, describing the action as “inappropriate and wrong behavior in a common area,” but noted that the matter was resolved without escalation.

"Following this incident, the Rwandan party made a decision to change hotels, but were harassed and filmed by unknown persons as they checked out and departed. Despite this provocation, the Rwandan team was restrained and professional at all times, and carefully avoided any confrontation," the statement reads

The embassy accused DRC officials of distorting the incident, stating that there had been “gross misrepresentation of what transpired.”

DRC reported an attempted intrusion targeting First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi in Washington DC, but Rwanda dismissed the claims, saying the incident was a misunderstanding between security teams at a shared hotel.

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