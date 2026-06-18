Inside the Shs2.7 billion Bakaluba–Senga Acid lawsuit

Yasin Bakaluba Sekimwanyi has sued Sharon Mutesi (Senga Acid) in Canada, seeking about Shs2.7 billion over alleged defamatory TikTok videos.

Yasin Bakaluba Sekimwanyi has sued Sharon Mutesi (Senga Acid) in Canada, seeking about Shs2.7 billion over alleged defamatory TikTok videos.

Yasin Bakaluba has sued Senga Acid in Canada, seeking about Shs2.7 billion over alleged defamatory TikTok videos.

Bakaluba has sued Sharon Mutesi, also known as Senga Acid, in Canada.

He seeks CAD 1 million, about Shs2.7 billion, over alleged defamatory TikTok videos.

He says the videos damaged his reputation, business and public standing.

Mutesi must file a defence within Ontario court timelines.

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Ugandan businessman Yasin Bakaluba Sekimwanyi has sued TikToker Sharon Mutesi, also known as Senga Acid, in Canada over alleged defamatory posts.

Bakaluba wants CAD 1 million, about Shs2.7 billion, in damages. He accuses Mutesi of publishing false claims that hurt his name, business and public standing.

The case was filed before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 6, 2026. Bakaluba says the videos appeared on the TikTok account Professor Senga Acid from April 2026.

He says the videos reached audiences across the world, including people in Ontario, Canada.

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In the claim, Bakaluba says the videos painted him as a person involved in crime, dishonesty, violence, sexual misconduct and unethical business conduct.

He denies the claims and says they were false, malicious and damaging.

Bakaluba seeks CAD 500,000 in general damages, CAD 200,000 in special damages, and CAD 300,000 in aggravated, exemplary and punitive damages.

He also wants court orders compelling the removal of the disputed videos and stopping the publication of similar claims.

Mutesi is a Canada-based Ugandan social media commentator. She has built a large following among Ugandans through celebrity gossip, livestreams and sharp commentary on public figures.

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The case comes at a time when Ugandan public figures are taking more online disputes to lawyers and courts.

Mutesi has appeared defiant in earlier online responses.

“You can have any other person arrested but not me. Suing me is ok, but threatening me is not ok,” she said.

The court papers say Mutesi must file her defence within the timelines set by Ontario civil procedure rules. If she fails, court may enter judgment against her.