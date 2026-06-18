Gen Kainerugaba to Ssenyonyi: Don't compare me to Kony

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned Joel Ssenyonyi against comparing him to Joseph Kony and the LRA

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned Joel Ssenyonyi against comparing him to Joseph Kony and the LRA

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has intensified his confrontation with opposition leaders by warning Joel Ssenyonyi against comparing him to Joseph Kony while repeating threats of arrest.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has hit back at Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi, warning him against comparing him to former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony.

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In a post on X on June 18, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba defended his record against the LRA and renewed his threat to arrest the opposition legislator.

"@JoelSsenyonyi before I arrest you, let me educate you small boy. Do not compare me to the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) of Joseph Kony. We fought them for many years. I know what they were. If I was LRA you would not own your testicles today," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Gen Kainerugaba warned that Ssenyonyi and former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda would "follow very soon" after the recent arrest of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

He accompanied the warning with a picture showing Lukwago and veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye dressed in prison uniforms while sharing a meal of beans and posho.

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Ssenyonyi, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, had criticised the military's growing involvement in political matters and raised concerns about recent arrests of opposition figures.

The latest exchange comes amid growing political tension following the arrest and prosecution of Lukwago. Authorities charged the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) president with misprision of treason after his arrest by security operatives earlier this week. He denied the charge and was remanded until June 23, 2026.