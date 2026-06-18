How to write LinkedIn messages that get responses

Take a few minutes to review the person's profile before writing

Take a few minutes to review the person's profile before writing

The best LinkedIn messages are personal, clear, concise and focused on building genuine relationships rather than making immediate requests.

Research the person before sending a LinkedIn message.

State your purpose clearly and keep your message short.

Build relationships before asking for favours or opportunities.

Follow up politely and focus on quality connections.

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LinkedIn has become one of the most useful platforms for networking, job opportunities, partnerships and business growth. Yet many people send messages and never get a reply.

In many cases, the problem is not the recipient. It is the message. Generic introductions, unclear requests and rushed outreach can kill a conversation before it starts. In other words, many people ghost themselves by sending messages that give others little reason to respond.

A good LinkedIn direct message (DM) does not need to be long. It needs to be clear, relevant and respectful of the other person's time. Here are practical ways to increase your chances of getting a response.

Do your homework before sending a message

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Most people can tell when they have received a copied-and-pasted message. Generic introductions such as "Hello, I would like to connect" rarely stand out.

Take a few minutes to review the person's profile before writing. Look at their work, recent posts, achievements or areas of interest. This gives you something specific to mention in your message.

For example, instead of saying, "I admire your work," you could say, "I enjoyed your recent post on leadership in remote teams. Your point about trust-building stood out to me." This shows genuine interest and makes the conversation feel personal.

Make your purpose clear from the start

Many messages fail because the sender takes too long to explain why they are reaching out. Busy professionals often decide within seconds whether to continue reading. State your reason early.

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Let the recipient know who you are and why you contacted them.For example: "I am a university student interested in project management. I came across your profile and would love to learn more about your career journey."

A clear message helps the recipient understand how they can respond. It also reduces confusion and increases the chances of a reply.

Focus on building a relationship, not making a request

Long messages can discourage people from responding. Most professionals read LinkedIn messages on their phones and often while handling other tasks. Aim for a few short paragraphs. Remove unnecessary details and get to the point quickly.

A message such as, "Hello Sarah. I enjoyed your article on digital marketing. I am building my skills in the field and would appreciate connecting with you. Thank you for your time," is often more effective than a lengthy introduction.Short messages show respect for the recipient's time.

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Give people a reason to respond

People respond when they see value in the conversation. This does not mean offering money or favours. It means making the interaction meaningful. You can ask a thoughtful question, share a relevant observation or refer to a common interest.

For example, if you both work in media, you might ask about a recent industry trend. If you attended the same university, mention that connection. A strong reason for reaching out makes it easier for the other person to engage.

Follow up professionally

Not everyone will respond immediately. Many professionals receive dozens of messages each week and may simply miss yours. If you do not receive a reply after a week or two, send a polite follow-up. Keep it brief and friendly.

For example: "Hello John, I wanted to follow up on my previous message in case it slipped through. I would still appreciate connecting when you have time." Avoid sending multiple follow-ups within a short period. Persistence helps, but pressure rarely does.

Remember that quality beats quantity

Sending 100 generic messages is rarely effective. Sending 10 thoughtful messages usually produces better results. Focus on meaningful connections. Take time to personalise your outreach and engage with people's content before contacting them.

Commenting on posts, sharing insights and participating in discussions can make your name familiar before you send a direct message.People are more likely to reply when they already recognise you. The goal is not simply to send more messages. It is to send better ones.If you are actively building your network, the right opportunities matter as much as the right messages.

Remember to check out Careerhub.pulse.ug to find job and internship opportunities and also be able to get actionable information on career growth.