The line-up for the New Year’s Eve celebration

How to secure your spot at groundbreaking Midnight East Kampala

This premium, synchronised countdown experience is designed to showcase the region’s rising cultural significance.

On 31st December 2025, East Africa will witness a historic, first-of-its-kind celebration as four major capitals—Kampala, Nairobi, Kigali, and Dar es Salaam—unite for "Midnight East."

At exactly 11:59 PM, revellers across all four cities will join a single, shared countdown, linking the region through technology and music in a powerful statement of continental pride.

In Kampala, the luxury centrepiece of this event will be the Mestil Hotel, where the gardens will be transformed into an immersive playground of signature glamour and world-class production.

Midnight East is far more than just a party; it is a high-energy sonic experience. The event features a selection of top-tier local and international DJs delivering a seamless fusion of Afro-House, Amapiano, EDM, and premium urban sounds.

Attendees can expect a sensory overload with dramatic lighting, immersive visuals, and a sound system engineered to rival the most exclusive global New Year’s Eve parties. It is where luxury meets unity, offering an uncompromisingly premium environment to ring in the future.

To maintain the exclusivity and security of the event, tickets for the Kampala leg at Mestil Hotel are available via FlexiPay. The process is designed to be quick and seamless, ensuring you spend less time in queues and more time preparing for the big night. Follow these simple steps:

*Dial 291# on your mobile phone.

Select “Ticket” from the menu options.

Choose “Buy Ticket”.

Type MIDNIGHT as the event keyword.

Follow the on-screen prompts to complete your payment.

Your ticket will be confirmed instantly via SMS, providing a stress-free start to your New Year’s celebrations.

Essential Event Details

Date: 31st December 2025

Venue: Mestil Hotel, Kampala

Support: For any assistance, a dedicated toll-free support line is available at 0800 314 111.

More Info: Visit www.midnighteast.africa for further updates.