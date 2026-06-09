'Government supported' ultra-modern Kampala Marriott Hotel set for opening

The luxury hotel and apartments facility has been built by Ugandan businessman Posiano Ngabirano, who is also the proprietor of Capital Shoppers, with support from the government.

Kampala Marriott Hotel is set to open soon in Nsambya on Ggaba Road.

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Ministry of Finance officials toured the property to assess its progress.

Government says it supports international five-star hotels to attract wealthy tourists.

Marriott management is carrying out final preparations ahead of the official opening.

The Kampala Marriott Hotel, a new five-star luxury property in Nsambya, is nearing completion and is expected to open its doors to the public soon.

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Located on Ggaba Road, the twin-tower development is already reshaping Kampala's skyline and is being positioned as one of the city's leading hospitality facilities.

The luxury hotel and apartments facility has been built by Ugandan businessman Posiano Ngabirano, who is also the proprietor of Capital Shoppers, with support from the government.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance recently toured the property to assess its progress ahead of the official opening.

The Kampala Marriott Hotel

The delegation was led by the Director of Economic Affairs, Moses Kaggwa, and included the Commissioner for Tax Policy, John Byaruhanga, alongside other ministry officials.

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Kaggwa welcomed the progress made on the project, describing it as one of the investments government has supported under its broader economic development agenda.

"Part of Government policy is to support branded 5 star international standard hotels to attract ultra-rich tourists," said Kaggwa.

The Kampala Marriott Hotel

He added that tourism remains one of the country's anchor sectors and that government aims to increase both tourist arrivals and tourism spending.

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Kaggwa said the strategy is intended to help Uganda attract more high-end visitors while strengthening the country's position as a regional tourism destination.

The property, which will operate under Marriott management, includes luxury hotel accommodation and executive apartments designed for premium clients.

The Marriott team is already on site carrying out final preparations ahead of the hotel's launch.

Once operational, the hotel is expected to boost Kampala's hospitality sector, create jobs and expand the city's capacity to host international visitors, conferences and high-profile events.