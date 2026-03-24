Delegates attending the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCAS)

Delegates attending the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCAS)

Government reassures on averting dangerous chemical threats as Uganda enters Oil and Gas production phase

Uganda though the Ministry of Gender, is hosting delegates from 20 Africa countries for the the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCAS)

The government of Uganda has moved to calm fears over rising chemical risks, vowing to strengthen systems to prevent dangerous incidents as the country enters the oil and gas production phase.

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The reassurance was made on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Davinia Anyakun, while officiating at the opening of the Africa Region Training on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations in Kampala.

The Minister said Uganda is taking proactive steps to manage chemical threats across the entire value chain.

Uganda is hosting the delegates from 20 countries for the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations

She said the country recognises the growing risks linked to toxic chemicals, especially with increased industrial activity and porous borders.

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She warned that when chemicals fall into the wrong hands, the impact can be severe, including loss of life, destruction of property and disruption of economic growth.

“We recognize that no country can address this challenge alone. Regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and mutual legal assistance are essential pillars in preventing illicit trafficking networks from exploiting vulnerabilities across borders,” she said.

Eva Katusabe, the Commissioner in charge of the Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSH) at the Ministry of Gender, speaking at the training

Anyakun said Uganda is strengthening laws, boosting enforcement and improving surveillance at border points to prevent illegal movement of hazardous substances. She added that the government is also investing in training inspectors, customs officers and regulators to improve detection and response.

Uganda is hosting the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations (FCAS), which will run from today, though 26th March 2026.

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Officials attending the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations

The training attracted over 60 participants from 20 African countries including at least one Customs Officer and one National Authority representative from each country.

It focuses on improving cooperation, sharing intelligence and strengthening control over the import and export of sensitive chemicals.

Uganda has in the past experienced fuel tanker explosions, gas cylinder incidents and bomb blasts linked to hazardous materials.

Globally, authorities continue to cite major disasters such as the 2020 Beirut explosion, which killed more than 200 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, as a reminder of the risks linked to poor chemical management.

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Officials attending the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations

As Uganda moves into oil and gas production, the government says the stakes are even higher.

The expansion of petrochemical industries is expected to increase both economic opportunities and exposure to chemical hazards.

Authorities say several measures are already in place. Uganda signed the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1993 and ratified it in 2001. The country later enacted the Toxic Chemical Prohibition and Control Act in 2016 and operational regulations in 2023.

Officials attending the Africa Region Course on Preventing Illicit Transfer of Chemicals in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations

Through partnerships with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Uganda has trained over 140 first responders from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and the Uganda Police Force. It has also upgraded laboratory capacity at Makerere University and the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratories to improve chemical detection and analysis.

Anyakun said the training positions Uganda as a growing regional hub for chemical safety and security and strengthens its readiness to handle emerging risks.