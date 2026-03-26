Advertisement

Gen Z leader Israel Kyarisiima nominated for EALA

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 09:52 - 26 March 2026
Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday
The youthful leader touted the nomination as a shift towards greater youth inclusion in governance and legislative processes, in a region where youth have often been sidelined from key decision-making roles, Kyarisiima's A New Era for Youth Leadership
Advertisement

Israel Kyarisiima, a young leader from Uganda, has been nominated to serve as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Advertisement

The youthful leader was among those cleared by the NRM Electoral Commission on Wednesday to contest for the regional parliament seats at the party offices in Nakasero.

Speaking to the press, Kyarisiima touted the nomination as a shift towards greater youth inclusion in governance and legislative processes, in a region where youth have often been sidelined from key decision-making roles, Kyarisiima's A New Era for Youth Leadership

Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

In East Africa, young people constitute the majority of the population, yet they have rarely been given the opportunity to shape the legislative framework that affects their lives. 

Advertisement

Kyarisiima says he sees his nomination as a beacon of change, demonstrating the potential for the younger generation to take an active role in crafting the future of the region. 

"This nomination is not just about me, it is about a generation that is ready to lead, to legislate, and to take responsibility for the future of East Africa."

A Focused Legislative Agenda

If elected to EALA, he says, he has outlined a comprehensive and youth-centred agenda that includes addressing youth unemployment, eliminating trade barriers that hinder economic growth, and promoting a digital, innovation-driven economy. 

"We cannot talk about integration when young entrepreneurs are still blocked by invisible trade barriers at our borders," Kyarisiima noted. His focus is on practical changes that would benefit the youth and transform the region into a competitive, unified entity.

Advertisement
Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

A Call for Change and Youth Inclusion

As Uganda prepares to select its representatives for EALA, Kyarisiima is calling on leaders and Members of Parliament to trust the new generation. His message is clear: youth must no longer be left out of the conversation.

"I ask leaders to be bold. To trust a new voice. To give this generation a seat at the table not tomorrow, but now," he urged.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Afro Exchange Takeover Unveils Electrifying DJ Line-Up Ahead of April Cultural Showcase
Lifestyle
26.03.2026
Afro Exchange Takeover Unveils Electrifying DJ Line-Up Ahead of April Cultural Showcase
Pastor Kayanja drags Bishop Kiganda’s Kingdom TV to court for defamation
News
26.03.2026
Pastor Kayanja drags Bishop Kiganda’s Kingdom TV to court for defamation
Gen Z leader Israel Kyarisiima nominated for EALA
News
26.03.2026
Gen Z leader Israel Kyarisiima nominated for EALA
Gen Muhoozi hints on Rwanda‑like crack‑down on churches
News
26.03.2026
Gen Muhoozi hints on Rwanda‑like crack‑down on churches
Sheila Gashumba to light up Paradigm Lounge this Saturday in Ibiza Experience Season 3 
Entertainment
26.03.2026
Sheila Gashumba to light up Paradigm Lounge this Saturday in Ibiza Experience Season 3 
IGG set to sell off 'corrupt' former UNRA boss’ Kitende apartment
News
25.03.2026
IGG set to sell off 'corrupt' former UNRA boss’ Kitende apartment