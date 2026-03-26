Gen Z leader Israel Kyarisiima nominated for EALA

Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

The youthful leader touted the nomination as a shift towards greater youth inclusion in governance and legislative processes, in a region where youth have often been sidelined from key decision-making roles, Kyarisiima's A New Era for Youth Leadership

Israel Kyarisiima, a young leader from Uganda, has been nominated to serve as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

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The youthful leader was among those cleared by the NRM Electoral Commission on Wednesday to contest for the regional parliament seats at the party offices in Nakasero.

Speaking to the press, Kyarisiima touted the nomination as a shift towards greater youth inclusion in governance and legislative processes, in a region where youth have often been sidelined from key decision-making roles, Kyarisiima's A New Era for Youth Leadership

Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

In East Africa, young people constitute the majority of the population, yet they have rarely been given the opportunity to shape the legislative framework that affects their lives.

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Kyarisiima says he sees his nomination as a beacon of change, demonstrating the potential for the younger generation to take an active role in crafting the future of the region.

"This nomination is not just about me, it is about a generation that is ready to lead, to legislate, and to take responsibility for the future of East Africa."

A Focused Legislative Agenda

If elected to EALA, he says, he has outlined a comprehensive and youth-centred agenda that includes addressing youth unemployment, eliminating trade barriers that hinder economic growth, and promoting a digital, innovation-driven economy.

"We cannot talk about integration when young entrepreneurs are still blocked by invisible trade barriers at our borders," Kyarisiima noted. His focus is on practical changes that would benefit the youth and transform the region into a competitive, unified entity.

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Israel Kyarisiima was nominated at the NRM offices on Wednesday

A Call for Change and Youth Inclusion

As Uganda prepares to select its representatives for EALA, Kyarisiima is calling on leaders and Members of Parliament to trust the new generation. His message is clear: youth must no longer be left out of the conversation.