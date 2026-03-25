This apartment building belonging to a former UNRA official is set to be auctioned by the IGG

This apartment building belonging to a former UNRA official is set to be auctioned by the IGG

IGG set to sell off 'corrupt' former UNRA boss’ Kitende apartment

The former UNRA official, instead of facing prosecution for corruption, voluntarily surrendered the 10 apartment building in Kitende to the IGG

The office of the Inspectorate of Government is set to dispose of several properties that have been surrendered by top government officials who failed to duly declare their wealth as required by law.

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A total of 17 properties, the office says, will soon be auctioned off after they have been duly evaluated by the Chief Government Valuer

Among these is a plush apartment building located in Kitende along Entebbe Road, which was forfeited by a former top official and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) official.

The Chief Government Valuer is in the process of valuing the property to establish the reserve price for sale.

This follows an investigation by the IGG which uncovered that the unnamed former UNRA official had underdeclared his assets by a staggering UGX 1.6 billion.

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On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala visited this property as part of ongoing efforts to recover stolen public funds by investigating and seizing illicitly acquired assets.

This apartment building belonging to a former UNRA official is set to be auctioned by the IGG

She revealed that the former UNRA official, instead of facing prosecution for corruption, voluntarily surrendered the property.

The building, which holds ten apartments, is located in Busiro Block 383 Plot 9726 in Kitende.

The property currently generates a monthly rental income of UGX 7,000,000, which is deposited into the IG Asset Recovery Account at the Bank of Uganda.

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Lady Justice Naluzze commended IGGUganda investigators for their diligence and reiterated the institution’s commitment to tracing more properties linked to corrupt officials.

She said that the fight against corruption would persist, with asset tracing and financial profiling playing a critical role in the effort.

The IGG’s efforts have resulted in the successful recovery of several properties, either through Court Orders or voluntary forfeiture by corrupt officials.

Of the 17 properties under investigation, five are fully developed and currently generating rental income, while the remaining 12 are undeveloped.

These assets are managed by Knight Frank on behalf of IGG.

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