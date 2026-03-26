Sheila Gashumba to light up Paradigm Lounge this Saturday in Ibiza Experience Season 3

Ibiza Experience Season 3 at Paradigm Lounge promises a night full of fun, music, and luxury, featuring DJ Lil Stunner and surprise appearances, all sponsored by Magnum Liquors.

The much-anticipated Ibiza Experience Season 3 is set to take Paradigm Lounge by storm this Saturday, March 28, 2026, with an unforgettable Gbb Saturday event, organised by African Simba Events.

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The event promises an electrifying night full of vibrant music, stylish celebrities, and an energetic crowd under a tropical Ibiza atmosphere.

Ibiza Experience Season

Held at Paradigm Lounge, located on Gaba Road, Kansanga (opposite Eco Mart Supermarket), this exclusive event will feature guest DJ Sheila Gashumba, also known as DJ Lil Stunner, who will keep the party alive with the hottest tracks.

The night will be attended by top city socialites and big spenders, all coming together for an unforgettable experience.

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Ibiza Experience Season

African Simba Events has promised a thrilling lineup of entertainers and surprise appearances, all under the “Simba Effect” banner, with Magnum Liquors as the official sponsor, ensuring that guests enjoy premium drinks throughout the celebration.

"Get ready for nonstop fun, music, and luxury vibes. We’re bringing Ibiza to the bar, with sand all around and even a swimming pool. And, to top it off, we’ll have a car wash with ladies in bikinis," said the organisers.

For reservations visit www.africasimbaevents.com⁠ for more details.

Ibiza Experience Season

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