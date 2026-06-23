Gen Kainerugaba demands ESO report on Otafiire, Ambassador Blaak leaked phone call

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has directed ESO to investigate a leaked phone call involving Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Ambassador Mirjaam Blaak that has fuelled political and security-related debate.

Muhoozi has asked ESO to investigate the leaked Otafiire-Blaak phone conversation.

The call allegedly took place shortly after the January 2026 General Election.

Otafiire reportedly told Blaak that Bobi Wine was not wanted by security agencies.

Fidel Otafiire says the leak supports claims that his father's phones were being monitored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked the External Security Organisation (ESO) to give him a report on the leaked phone conversation between Water and Environment minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Uganda's ambassador to the European Union, Mirjaam Blaak.

"I heard an audio recently purpordetly from my Dutch auntie H.E. Mirjam Blaak. I have not spoken to her for decades but I cannot believe she's our enemy now? ESO should give me a report on this ASAP!" the CDF posted on X today.

Muhoozi's comments come days after an audio recording allegedly featuring Otafiire and Blaak circulated online, sparking debate over its contents and the circumstances under which it was obtained.

The conversation is believed to have taken place shortly after the January 15, 2026 General Election. In the recording, Blaak reportedly sought clarification on whether National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, was being pursued by security agencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, government officials maintained that Bobi Wine was not wanted, despite social media posts by Muhoozi suggesting he intended to arrest the opposition leader.

According to transcripts shared online, Otafiire assured the ambassador that Bobi Wine was not wanted. He also suggested that some social media posts were complicating the government's position as Uganda faced criticism from European lawmakers over the conduct of the election.

The recording drew further attention after Otafiire reportedly compared Muhoozi to "a hungry man who is given alcohol instead of food", while Blaak remarked on Bobi Wine's influence within European institutions.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified. Neither Otafiire nor Blaak has publicly confirmed the audio.

The leak also triggered concerns about surveillance. Fidel Otafiire, the minister's son, said the incident supported longstanding claims that his father's phone communications were being monitored.

Advertisement

Advertisement