Against all odds: How opportunity transformed my life

I settled in Rhino Camp with my mother and two siblings, hoping for a better future but unsure of what opportunities lay ahead. Like many young refugee girls, my education had been interrupted.

By Dawa Janat

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When I arrived in Uganda from South Sudan in 2021 as a refugee, I carried with me the uncertainty that comes with displacement. I settled in Rhino Camp with my mother and two siblings, hoping for a better future but unsure of what opportunities lay ahead. Like many young refugee girls, my education had been interrupted. I dropped out of school in Senior Two because my family could no longer afford the costs associated with continuing my studies.

At the time, it felt as though my dreams had been placed on hold. Yet looking back today, I realize that my story is not just about hardship but rather about resilience, determination, and the transformative power of opportunity.

In 2023, I enrolled in a three-month fashion and tailoring course through the Bridge Program. For the first time in years, I felt a renewed sense of hope. The training gave me practical skills in tailoring, while the mentorship helped me understand how to establish and manage a business. More importantly, it gave me confidence in my own potential.

Dawa Janat

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After completing the training, I received a sewing machine as part of a start-up kit. That machine became the foundation of my business. I joined a savings group, worked hard, and within a year I had saved enough money to purchase two additional sewing machines. Today, I run my own tailoring workshop, specializing in school uniforms and other garments. My customers continue to return because they trust the quality of my work and the durability of the fabrics I use.

Running a business has not only enabled me to earn an income; it has restored my dignity and independence. On average, I earn about UGX 350,000 per month, maintain proper business records, and make informed decisions about the future of my enterprise. Through this income, I support my family, contribute to my siblings' education, and meet my personal needs without relying on others.

What makes me most proud, however, is the opportunity to help others. In 2025, I secured a contract through a community-based organization to train 35 students in tailoring. I am also currently mentoring eight young trainees at my workshop. Seeing them learn and grow reminds me of my own journey and reinforces my belief that skills can change lives.

My ambition does not stop here. I hope to pursue advanced training in fashion and design and expand my workshop into a fully-fledged training center within the next two years. I want to create a space where young women can acquire practical skills, build confidence, and achieve economic independence.

But while my story is one of success, I know that many young women in refugee and host communities are still waiting for their chance. Too many remain trapped by poverty, limited access to education, and a lack of opportunities. Without alternatives, some face challenges such as early marriage and financial dependence.

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Dawa Janat

My experience has taught me that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. When young people are given access to relevant skills, mentorship, and support, they can transform not only their own lives but also the lives of those around them. Investing in youth is an investment in individual growth, stronger families, more resilient communities, and a better future for all.

I am grateful for the support I received through the Bridge Program, implemented by Community Empowerment for Rural Development (CEFORD) in partnership with War Child Canada and the Mastercard Foundation. However, I believe that many more young people deserve the same opportunity to learn, earn, and thrive.