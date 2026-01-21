Former lovers set to reunite in parliament

Former couple Susan Nakawuki and Emmanuel Magoola are set to reunite in Uganda’s 12th Parliament in May 2026 after winning seats in Mawokota South and Busiro East, nearly 20 years after their marriage and separation.

Nakawuki, the newly elected Mawokota South MP, and Magoola, the MP-elect for Busiro East, will both take their seats in May 2026, nearly 20 years after their marriage and later separation.

The pair were once husband and wife. They held a traditional marriage in 2006, according to Bbegmedia.com.

At the time, Magoola supported Nakawuki’s first parliamentary bid, helping her defeat NRM’s Mike Sebalu in Busiro East during the Besigye wave.

They later separated in 2010. Nakawuki went on to remarry in 2014 and built a long political career that included service in Parliament and the East African Legislative Assembly. She has now staged a comeback by winning Mawokota South.

Magoola’s path was slower and uncertain. He lost several elections before finally winning Busiro East in 2026, helped by an endorsement from disqualified NUP candidate Mathias Walukagga.