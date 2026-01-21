Flavia Tumusiime with her husband Andrew Kabuura. They got married in their thirties.

Flavia Tumusiime on why you shouldn’t rush into marriage

Nation Media Uganda’s Head of Broadcasting Flavia Tumusiime has urged young people to take their time in relationships, focus on personal growth, and avoid rushing into marriage, warning that haste often leads to regret and break-ups.

In a video, Tumusiime said many young people feel pressured to settle down too early. She said this often leads to regret later in life.

“I run a risk of being judged for saying this, but take your time. Have a good time. Blast,” Tumusiime said.

She said it is unrealistic for a 21-year-old to feel they have already found “the one”. She warned that people change as they grow older.

“At 21 you say he is the one. Guess what? At 31, you will be divorced,” she said.

Tumusiime said she was not mocking young couples who marry early and succeed. She said such cases exist but are rare.

“I’m not saying that 21-year-olds who got married and have not succeeded are not there. But you’re still young,” she said.

She said maturity grows with age, especially in relationships. She urged young people to focus on personal goals before marriage.

“There’s a lot of maturity to come around, especially when it comes to relationships or deciding who’s the one. Take your time,” she said.

Tumusiime said young people should date but not become obsessed with weddings too early.

“I’m not saying don’t date. I’m sure you should date because it’s what you want to do. But don’t be so caught up and so sad and so unhappy about settling down soon,” she said.

She said many people rush into planning weddings before they truly know their partners.

“Friend, you don’t even know this guy. You’re not even trying to understand this person because you’re too busy trying to plan your wedding,” she said.

Tumusiime advised couples to focus on small moments instead of big ceremonies.

“Just plan a date. Just plan the lunch date. You plan the holiday in December. I plan the lunch today,” she said.

She said relationships should grow naturally into marriage.

“Then eventually it will lead you to planning the wedding. So don’t be in a hurry,” she said.

Tumusiime warned that rushing into marriage often ends badly.