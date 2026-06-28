DNA testing debate lights up ninth Gilbey’s Hangout

The ninth edition of Gilbey’s Hangouts in Ntinda sparked debate on whether DNA testing should become common in relationships.

The ninth edition of Gilbey’s Hangouts sparked a lively debate on DNA testing in relationships as guests gathered at Old Tymerz Kafunda in Ntinda on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event again turned the popular Ntinda hangout into a relaxed space for cocktails, laughter and open conversation.

Guests sampled different Gilbey’s cocktail flavours before turning to the night’s topic: the growing relevance of DNA testing in relationships.

The discussion drew from recent public debate around the family of the late Paulo Kafeero.

Some men at the event argued that DNA testing should become common practice, saying it could help remove doubt in relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Nowadays, it's difficult to trust completely. A child may have your smile, your nose and even your walking style, only for a DNA test to tell a different story. I believe DNA testing should be done at birth,” one participant joked, drawing laughter and applause from other guests.

Some women disagreed. They argued that routine DNA testing could deepen mistrust between couples and weaken relationships. Others said couples should first build strong communication before turning to suspicion.

The exchange created the kind of spirited debate that has become a key part of Gilbey’s Hangouts.

Gilbey’s brand manager Raymond Karama said the event continues to show the value of relaxed spaces where people can meet, unwind and discuss issues that matter to them.

“Every Friday, we're reminded that people are looking for authentic spaces to unwind, laugh, and have conversations that matter. These conversations bring out that connection element among people that keeps the spark alive,” Karama said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Host Ronnie McVex thanked both regular and first-time guests for keeping the night lively.

“The beauty of these conversations is that everyone has a voice. We want people to leave happier than they arrived. That's how we keep the good times going,” he said.