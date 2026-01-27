Chameleone under fire over Burundi radio station logo

Jose Chameleone was hosted by Burundi President at the Mwami Ntare Rushatsi House (State house)

Jose Chameleone has launched a radio station in Burundi but drawn online criticism over its logo choice as he is expected to expand his business and youth projects in the Great Lakes region.

Ugandan music star Jose Chameleone has announced the launch of his radio station in Burundi, named Chameleone FM.

The station, which broadcasts on Channel FM 98.9, has sparked online debate after a graphic designer claimed the singer may not have invested much in its logo.

Chameleone FM logo

Netizens say the logo looks like one picked from a free logo website and slightly edited. While this is not illegal, some observers say he should have invested more in branding and avoided what they call a lazy approach.

The launch follows Chameleone’s meeting with Burundi President Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye at Mwami Ntare Rushatsi Palace, the Burundi State House, on December 15, 2025.

After the meeting, Chameleone promised to open an ultra-modern music studio in Burundi and start other projects to support young people.

“H.E. Evariste Ndayishimiye received in audience the very famous Ugandan singer artist Jose Chameleone at Kwa Ntare Rushatsi Palace. The artist had come to present to the Champion of African Youth his projects for the Burundian youth, including the establishment of an ultramodern studio,” the Burundi presidency said on social media.

Sources close to the singer say he is exploring business projects in Burundi, where he has a large following.

The Badilisha singer has also been enjoying high-profile company in the Great Lakes region.

He recently visited South Sudan, where he asked for land to build a music school in Western Equatoria.

Chameleone made the appeal during South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary celebrations held on July 9, 2025, in Yambio. He said the school would be a legacy project to empower young people in the state.