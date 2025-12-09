Bobi Wine shooting another documentary - John Segawa 

Popular movie director and producer John Segawa alleges that National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is shooting another documentary as the 2026 general election campaigns take centre stage.

Segawa accused Bobi Wine of ‘staging drama’ like sleeping in dilapidated accommodation and clashing with security officers to purportedly make appealing documentary content.

While being hosted on a podcast, Segawa noted that the documentary is motivated by the international success of the multi-award winning Bobi Wine 2022 movie, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” which chronicled the candidate’s 2021 presidential campaign.

“He used the previous campaign to shoot a documentary that pushed him to international stardom. Now he is doing exactly the same. There is nothing new he is offering Ugandans,” he alleged before adding.

“He’s staging fracas with police, showing off dust, sleeping in dire hotels—just drama for cameras.”

Segawa stressed that the NUP leader ought to present alternative policies rather than “playing political gimmicks.”

In related development, NUP has recently blamed security officers of frustrating their campaign on several occasions as they divert them to long routes or block them from accessing designated venues.

“We were greeted by army war vehicles and police trucks parked along Airfield Road in Gulu City. Armed military operatives wielding sticks pounced on us and brutalized our campaign team leaving comrade Dan Magic and others sustaining injuries. We had to abandon our vehicles and foot for over 5 kilometers to our campaign venue,” Bobi Wine started following a chaotic campaign in Gulu last week.

