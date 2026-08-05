Bebe Cool, Santa Anzo set to discuss Uganda’s creative economy growth on X Space

Bebe Cool and Santa Anzo will lead a discussion on how Uganda’s creative industries can create jobs and drive economic growth ahead of Uganda International Fashion Week 2026.

Ugandan music star Bebe Cool will join fashion entrepreneur Santa Anzo for a discussion on how the country’s creative industries can drive economic growth, create jobs and support young talent.

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The conversation will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as part of the Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) webinar series, ahead of the event’s main programme later this month.

The X Space, which will run from 5pm to 6pm East African Time, will bring together artists, entrepreneurs, policymakers and members of the public to explore the role of the creative sector in Uganda’s economy.

The discussion will be hosted by journalist Canary Mugume under the theme, “Creative Industries as Catalysts for Uganda’s Economic Transformation.”

Participants will examine how fashion, music and other creative fields can create employment, encourage entrepreneurship, promote exports, strengthen Uganda’s global image and contribute to tourism and economic development.

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Bebe Cool, who has built one of Uganda’s biggest music brands over more than two decades, is expected to share lessons from his career on turning creative talent into a sustainable business.

The singer will speak about brand building, growing audiences and creating long-term opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Santa Anzo, founder of ARAPAPA and Uganda’s fashion week initiatives, said the discussion aims to encourage creatives to look beyond artistic expression and view their work as a business opportunity.

“UIFW has always been about much more than fashion and style. It is about creating opportunities, building sustainable businesses and empowering young people to earn a living through their creativity,” Santa said.

She added that hearing from industry figures such as Bebe Cool would help young creatives understand how they can build lasting brands.

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The webinar will also draw from global research by organisations such as UNESCO to highlight the growing importance of creative industries in national development.

The session is part of UIFW’s pre-event programme, which seeks to promote conversations around fashion, entrepreneurship and innovation before the main event.

The first webinar focused on “Fashion for Impact” and explored how fashion can support job creation, trade, investment and sustainable economic growth.