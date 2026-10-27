Apple admits screen problems as new Shs 9M foldable iPhone owners report cracks

Apple has acknowledged reports of screen defects on its newly launched iPhone Duo

Apple has acknowledged reports of screen defects on its newly launched iPhone Duo

Apple has officially acknowledged display issues with its new iPhone Duo after early buyers reported cracks along the central hinge within hours of purchase.

Apple has acknowledged reports of screen defects affecting its newly launched iPhone Duo, after several customers complained that the flagship foldable smartphone developed cracks within hours of purchase.

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The problems emerged less than a week after the $1,999 device (price ranging from Shs 8.9million to 14.5million with taxes in Uganda) went on sale globally on October 23, 2026, marking Apple's entry into the competitive foldable smartphone market.

Some customers have reported cracks along the phone's central hinge, while others have experienced bright white lines, dead pixels and damaged displays after folding and unfolding the device.

Apple confirmed the complaints on Monday, October 26, saying a small number of iPhone Duo units had developed problems with their internal screens.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," Apple said in a statement.

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The company advised affected customers to contact AppleCare for replacements but did not disclose how many devices were affected or what caused the failures

The complaints began circulating on social media platforms shortly after the phone reached customers.

One buyer in Australia claimed that the device's inner display cracked within six hours of purchase.

The customer reported feeling unusual resistance around the hinge before hearing a cracking sound as the phone unfolded.

A bright strip subsequently appeared across part of the display, leaving the device damaged.

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Other users reported similar experiences, with some claiming their phones developed faults after only a few folds.

Technology publication Bloomberg independently verified complaints from more than six customers who provided photographs of damaged devices or evidence of their interactions with Apple support teams.

The reports have raised questions about the durability of Apple's first foldable smartphone, particularly because several damaged devices appear to have developed faults in the same area.

Apple has acknowledged reports of screen defects on its newly launched iPhone Duo

Photographs shared online show cracks near the central folding mechanism, often accompanied by bright lines extending across the inner display.

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Some customers also reported unusual clicking or crunching sounds before the screen stopped functioning.

Technology repair specialists have begun investigating whether the defects could be linked to the phone's hinge design.

Repair company iFixit examined the iPhone Duo's internal components using teardown footage, patents and CT scans.

Its analysis suggested that a support component inside the hinge might fail to move into the correct position when the phone folds.

Such a malfunction could place excessive pressure on the flexible display, potentially causing cracks or damaging the underlying pixels.

The complaints come at a sensitive time for Apple, which entered the foldable smartphone market years after competitors such as Samsung, Huawei and Motorola.

The iPhone Duo unfolds like a book, allowing users to switch between a conventional smartphone screen and a larger internal display.

Apple positioned the device as a premium addition to its smartphone range, combining portability with features designed for multitasking and entertainment.

The handset attracted strong demand following its launch, with initial online inventory selling out within minutes.

However, its high price has increased attention on the reported defects.

An out-of-warranty replacement of the internal display reportedly costs $999, nearly half the phone's starting price.