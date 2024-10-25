African countries signed a declaration on the establishment of the BRICS International Fashion Federation in Moscow

By Monique Robby

The heads of fashion associations of 57 countries announced in Moscow the creation of the BRICS International Fashion Federation

More than 20 African countries signed a memorandum on the formation of the BRICS International Fashion Federation at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit

The BRICS International Fashion Federation has the potential to become a powerful platform to foster international collaboration, which was confirmed by the recent Moscow Fashion Week.

At the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in the Russian capital, heads of fashion associations from 57 countries announced the creation of the BRICS International Fashion Federation, whose participants aim to create new centres of influence, strengthen ties, and help talented designers from emerging markets gain global recognition. We asked key representatives of the African fashion industry who joined this promising alliance how they assessed this historic step for developing countries.

Stephen Manzini, Founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week, South Africa, is confident: “The BRICS international Federation can foster cultural exchange collaborations with fashion houses around the world. It can be a source of information and share advanced tools and technology to help fashion designers. The edge for South Africa would be being part of a global network that continues to position our country as a leader and advocate in the would-be multipolar world”.

BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Mmantlha Sankoloba, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association, fully agrees with such a positive attitude: “The creation of the BRICS International Fashion Federation is an essential step in bringing together fashion industries from diverse economic and cultural backgrounds. This organisation is crucial because it provides a platform for emerging markets to collaborate, share resources, and leverage each other’s strengths in a highly competitive global industry. It fosters a sense of unity and purpose among BRICS nations and beyond, allowing them to present a collective voice in global fashion conversations.”

“As the founder of Alger Fashion Week, I signed the declaration to support this important and powerful initiative, which I've been seeking since the launch of AFW in 2011, and I continue to pursue with the Algerian government. I believe it can help BRICS and countries involved with BRICS Bank, like Algeria, to promote their culture globally with greater resources and support. Unity is key, and Russia embodies this!”, says Nawel Nedjari, Founder and Director of Alger Fashion Week.

Tshegofatso By Design (South Africa)

“The establishment of the BRICS International Fashion Federation is an important step and umbrella to encourage and facilitate dialogue, connections, potential collaborations, and partnerships for all joining countries. Such an umbrella also ensures a professional standard and legitimacy”, - claims Susan Sabet, Board Member & Secretary General Director, Egypt Fashion Week.

In fact, collaboration between fashion events in fast-developing countries, which reputable experts are discussing, is already becoming part of the new reality. This could be seen at the Moscow Fashion Week, where designers from Africa, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia showed their collections and shared the catwalk. Following the fabulous show by the brand Loom by Rodina, which fully reflected Russia’s rich culture in its runway presentation, the South African brand Tshegofatso By Design also showcased its collection, drawing inspiration from the traditions and heritage of its country. On the same day as the shows by Eve Valverde from Costa Rica and Angelo Estera from the UAE, there was an incredible fashion show by the Russian brand Paseshnic and a grunge-inspired presentation by the Moscow designer Yana Besfamilnaya.

Such cultural interaction, reinforced by strategic steps of the BRICS International Fashion Federation, may open a completely new page of the world fashion industry, where talented names of designers from previously obscure countries and continents will appear.