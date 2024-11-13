NRM will not get 100% in Kisoro—Bobi Wine

The 81-year old politician also served in a host of ministerial roles, most recently as Minister of State for Regional Affairs in the Ugandan Cabinet.

He was appointed to that position on 1 March 2015, replacing Asuman Kiyingi, who was appointed State Minister of Works. On account of his cabinet post, he was an Ex-Officio Member of Parliament.

As far as the ruling NRM is concerned, Mateke has recently turned his sword inward. He has been seen by several voters, campaigning for the independent candidate, Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, in the Kisoro by-election.

This move comes after Akifeza lost the NRM party primaries to Rose Kabagyeni, who secured 39,941 votes. This move is sure to split the party further.

Daniel Nayebare, Kisoro district returning officer, confirmed that the materials arrived in the district around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will be dispatched to the 322 polling stations on Thursday starting at 4:30 a.m.

The by-election has attracted six candidates: Grace Akifeza Ngabirano (independent), Rose Kabagyeni (NRM), Juliet Musanase (FDC), Aisha Chimpaye (PPP), Sultana Salim Tana (NUP), and Meble Ingabire (UPC).

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Robert Kyangulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, during a campaign rally urged constituents to be watchful of the tricks the NRM is likely to pull out of the hat to secure a phony victory.

“For a long time, Museveni has been telling you that the people of Kisoro should vote NRM with a hundred percent," Mr. Kyagulanyi said.

"I want to tell you that it’s no longer the case. So, you need to make a statement by voting for Sultana to Parliament."