Independent candidate floors NRM in Kisoro by-election

Ngabirano garnered 50,459 votes, outshining Kabagyeni's 44,982 votes, according to the official results declared by the Returning Officer, Daniel Nayebare.

The election was a major setback for the NRM in a district that has long been considered a party stronghold.

Campaign Drama and High-Profile Visits

The by-election followed the death of MP Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, daughter of former minister and veteran NRM stalwart Phillemon Mateke.

The campaigns were marked by intense rivalry, with both President Yoweri Museveni and National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, visiting Kisoro to drum up support for their respective candidates.

Museveni rallied behind Kabagyeni Rose, urging voters to maintain NRM’s dominance in the district.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine used his platform to advocate for democratic change and criticised the government’s handling of the electoral process.

A notable twist came when Mr Philemon Mateke, despite being a long-time NRM loyalist, was reportedly seen campaigning for Ngabirano.

His involvement is believed to stem from discontent over the controversial NRM primaries, which saw Kabagyeni declared the party flagbearer amid allegations of vote-rigging and favouritism.

Allegations of Malpractice

Election day was marred by reports of irregularities, including claims of voter bribery, intimidation, and ballot-stuffing.

Both Ngabirano and opposition leader Bobi Wine raised concerns about the credibility of the process, citing instances of voter coercion.