LIST: What professors, policemen, teachers, RDCs, president’s staff & more earn in Uganda

For instance, as of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, the Executive Director of the presidential crew earns an annual salary of 385 million UGX, while a flight attendant—the lowest-paid member of the crew—receives 48 million UGX.
Salaries for aviation - Presidential crew pic.twitter.com/dNZPZo923i— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 30, 2024
Secondary school head teachers receive an annual salary of 28.2 million UGX, while the highest-paid primary school head teacher earns 11.76 million UGX annually.
Salaries of Chairpersons and members of national commissions - UHRC, UCC, EOC, EC, ULC, …— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
Note that a ‘member’ of the commissions earns more than a full Professor, IGP, Commissioner General of Prisons, Senior Consultant, …
And the academic requirement is? pic.twitter.com/iQVRokT8GJ
Salaries for public universities— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 30, 2024
NB: - For Lecturer rank and upwards, the minimum qualification is a PhD (Bachelors + Masters + PhD), and usually First Class or Second Upper. Assistant Lecturer is Masters.
- The Science and arts professors earn the same. But from Senior… pic.twitter.com/YbxXUcLrBc
Salaries for primary school teachers— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
NB: Generally, these and other ‘lower levels’ have no allowances. In other words, the bigger your public service service salary, the more likely that you’ll have allowances too (fuel, health, housing, clothing, travel, sitting, airtime,… pic.twitter.com/ZcWTIfzHFO
Salaries of Chief Justice, judges, IGP, CG of Prisons, IGG, Auditor General …— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
The IGG and Deputy are a surprise, in comparative terms - though judges may have huge retirement perks. And outputs? pic.twitter.com/JRtbOfIRN8
Salaries of Permanent Secretaries etc pic.twitter.com/ea9IOIDR3m— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
Salaries of Presidential Advisors and RDCs pic.twitter.com/9LbzEeqSb9— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
Police force and Prisons salaries pic.twitter.com/wQhoBxvfku— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 29, 2024
Salaries of Local Government political leaders pic.twitter.com/gJHIzDdac1— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 30, 2024
Salaries for BTVET and Teacher training institutions— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 31, 2024
NB: Not the gap between science and arts tutors. In some categories it is almost X 4 ! This attitude/dichotomy towards Arts vs Sciences and it’s attendant discrimination are so misguided and not good for our education system pic.twitter.com/XD8Yw7t3Lk
Salaries for medical workers and health tutors pic.twitter.com/4LSDlrfzID— Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) October 31, 2024