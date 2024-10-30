Pulse logo
LIST: What professors, policemen, teachers, RDCs, president’s staff & more earn in Uganda

30 October 2024 at 10:19
Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, a cartoonist and writer, has been sharing documents revealing the salaries of senior public service officials.
Screenshot
Screenshot

For instance, as of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, the Executive Director of the presidential crew earns an annual salary of 385 million UGX, while a flight attendant—the lowest-paid member of the crew—receives 48 million UGX.

Secondary school head teachers receive an annual salary of 28.2 million UGX, while the highest-paid primary school head teacher earns 11.76 million UGX annually.

