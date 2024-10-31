Kampala schools present songs on waste management at City Hall meeting

The event, officiated by Kampala’s Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, highlighted the crucial role of education in tackling urban issues. Lukwago praised the schools for their creative contributions and commended education sector stakeholders, including private education service providers, for their unwavering support in helping KCCA deliver essential educational services.

“Your interventions are not just beneficial to KCCA but are crucial in helping the State fulfil its mandate of providing education as required by law,” Lukwago emphasised, acknowledging the resilience of these partners despite challenging circumstances.

The meeting, organised by the Directorate of Education and Social Services, featured key figures such as Robert Nowera, Acting Deputy Executive Director, CEC members, technical staff, and other stakeholders.

Charles Maginot, Acting Director of Education and Social Services, provided an overview of KCCA's education budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. Of the UGX 62 billion allocated, UGX 53 billion is designated for wages, UGX 10 billion for operational needs, and UGX 2.2 billion for domestic development.

Maginot also shared KCCA’s recent educational accomplishments, made possible by partner support. The authority has enrolled over 72,230 pupils across 79 government-aided primary schools, achieving gender parity, with female enrolment at 54% (38,815 girls) and male enrolment at 46% (33,415 boys).

KCCA has constructed 59 new classrooms, renovated 51 existing ones, installed solar power in three schools for the deaf, and secured land titles for 14 schools, with plans to obtain titles for 10 more. Further developments include the purchase of land for Kasubi Family Primary School and the completion of fencing at Ntinda Primary School and Naguru Katali Primary School.

Partners like Roofings Group, which has pledged to construct classroom blocks at Kasubi Family Primary School, Unicef Uganda, and SLICKS were among those present.