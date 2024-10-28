The edition over the weekend treated guests to a hauntingly good atmosphere, complete with eerie trick-or-treat activities with prizes.

This event, known for blending entertainment and lifestyle, treated attendees to interactive games, trendy pop-up shops, live music performances, and culinary delights, all enhanced by Jameson’s signature Irish whiskey.

Headlining the evening, Ugandan artists Jenesis Kimera and Kohen Jaycee delivered energetic performances.

Kimera, known for hits like Bed Ova and Owewuwo, shared the stage with Jaycee, who kept the audience captivated with songs like Siganye, Not Letting Go, and Ndolere.

Professor Joewi and the Black Wave Sound band, recognised for their soulful sound, elevated the evening with their infectious energy, while Yuh Kuki added an upbeat vibe, encouraging the crowd to celebrate life.

A diverse lineup of DJs, including DJ Kasbaby, Sal DJ, and DJ Rocky, kept the rhythm going until the end, leaving attendees excited for the next Jameson and Friends edition. Emcees Adiele Kiele, Sean Preezy, and Viana Indi added a lively Halloween-themed flair to the event, contributing to an overall atmosphere of enjoyment.

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed his satisfaction with the event's success. “The combination of top-notch performers, engaging activities, and a lively atmosphere created an unforgettable experience for all our attendees,” he said, crediting sponsors like Safe Boda, Wavah Water, and NRG for their support.

With features like complimentary Jameson cocktails, discounted tattoos, and free haircuts, the Jameson Hangout has firmly established itself in Kampala’s social calendar. As part of Talent Africa Group's mission to create exceptional experiences, the event continues to attract Kampala’s social scene, blending music, culture, and community.