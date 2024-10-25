Buganda Kingdom weighs in on Speaker Among’s 'defeating Baganda' remarks

In a statement issued by Buganda Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga, the kingdom reaffirmed its opposition to the proposed changes to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and criticised the motivations behind the bill as being politically charged and harmful to the livelihoods of millions of Ugandans.

Speaker Among’s remarks, which were made during a heated session in Parliament, have sparked widespread criticism from both political figures and the public.

The speaker was caught on a hot microphone instructing Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua to ensure that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) had sufficient votes to “defeat the Baganda,”

“Make sure those Baganda don't get numbers,” she can be heard saying.

The comment has been interpreted as tribalistic and has fuelled anger among opposition MPs and members of the public.

Punishing Baganda

In his statement, Mayiga reaffirmed Buganda’s commitment to coffee production through the Emmwanyi Terimba initiative, urging farmers in the region to continue their work regardless of political interference. “The Kingdom of Buganda has severally advised against scrapping UCDA since it superintends coffee production, upon which nearly 2 million Ugandan households depend,” he stated.

He went on to suggest that the move to dismantle the UCDA was a targeted effort against the Baganda people, who contribute approximately 50% of Uganda’s coffee exports.

“Apparently, scrapping UCDA is a punishment against Baganda, who contribute nearly 50% of coffee exports, since Speaker Anita Among (and those who support scrapping UCDA) see the Amendment Bill as a victory against Baganda! ,” he added

The Coffee Amendment Bill, which seeks to rationalise the roles of the UCDA by transferring its functions to the Ministry of Agriculture, has faced strong opposition, particularly from MPs representing Buganda, where coffee farming plays a significant role in the local economy.

Many believe that dismantling the UCDA could lead to reduced transparency and accountability, negatively impacting Uganda's coffee farmers.

The plenary session where the bill was to be tabled ended in chaos, with opposition MPs turning rowdy and forcing Speaker Among to suspend the House sine die. It was during this session that Among’s controversial remarks were overheard, igniting the backlash.

Opposition leader and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, condemned the speaker’s comments as tribalistic and biased. “These words from Anita Among, the supposed Speaker of Parliament, are despicable, unacceptable, and criminal! She is being openly tribalistic against the people of Buganda right inside the Parliament of Uganda, situated in Buganda,” Kyagulanyi said in a statement posted on social media.

He further criticised Among’s role in supporting the Coffee Amendment Bill, accusing her of being partial and working to push through the bill at the behest of the government.