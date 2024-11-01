3 injured in serious crash at Namboole Flyover amid heavy rainfall

Superintendent of Police (SP) Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison/Public Relations Officer for the Directorate of Traffic & Road Safety, confirmed that the crash involved a Nissan Fuga (registration UBG 615A) and a Toyota Hiace (registration UAX 036F).

Preliminary reports indicate that the Nissan, traveling from Bweyogerere to Kireka, collided with the oncoming Toyota Hiace during heavy rainfall. The impact injured three people, including both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan. The collision also caused the Nissan to catch fire.

Kananura stated that the fire brigade responded promptly, extinguishing the blaze and preventing further damage. The Toyota driver was rushed to Gwatilo Hospital, while the Nissan driver was taken to Nakasero Hospital for medical attention.

Both vehicles have been towed to Bweyogerere Police Station for further investigation.