63% of Kenyan women won’t spend a dime on their men's birthdays, here is why

When it comes to spending on a partner’s birthday, it seems Kenyan women have a diverse range of approaches.

A recent poll conducted on Pulse Kenya’s WhatsApp channel revealed a lot about how women view financial gestures in relationships.

Responses varied from those who opt for smaller, budget-friendly gestures to others who believe in splurging on their significant others.

However, one option in particular stood out: a significant number of women admitted they don’t spend anything on their men.

Breaking down the poll results

The Pulse Kenya poll asked, “Ladies, what's the most amount you have spent on your man's birthday?” Participants were offered five options: Less than Sh5000, less than Sh20,000, less than Sh50,000, more than Sh100,000 and 'I don’t spend on any man'.

Minimalist spenders: Less than Sh5,000

Up to 765 participants indicated that they spend less than Sh5,000 on their man’s birthday.

For these women, the gesture matters more than the price tag, and they focus on small, thoughtful gifts or affordable celebrations. This group likely represents women who believe that showing love doesn’t require grand financial gestures and prefer to keep things simple.

Many in this category may also be influenced by the tough economic times, where even minor spending can strain personal budgets. With the rising cost of living, finding meaningful yet affordable ways to celebrate has become a necessity for some.

Medium spenders: Less than Sh20,000 & Sh50,000

The next two categories, spending below Sh20,000 and Sh50,000, indicate women who are more open to stretching their budgets for a special occasion.

These categories received 230 votes and 158 votes, respectively, suggesting that a decent number of women see value in a slightly bigger gesture when celebrating their partner’s special day.

For these women, an outing or a personalised gift is often worth the cost, as long as it’s within their means. They might lean towards treating their significant other to a memorable experience, like a nice dinner, a surprise staycation, or even a well-thought-out gift.

Big spenders: More than Sh100,000

While only a small percentage of respondents were willing to spend more than Sh100,000, this group likely represents a minority of women for whom grand gestures are a display of affection.

Spending this amount could imply a deep commitment or simply a preference for luxurious expressions of love. However, this category received the fewest votes, highlighting that for many women, spending large sums is neither practical nor necessary.

This group is often seen among affluent couples or those who appreciate luxury gifting. It could include women in high-earning brackets or those who view birthdays as an opportunity to splurge on their loved ones without reservation.

The surprising majority: 'I don’t spend on any man'

The most popular option was striking: “I don’t spend on any man.” This response resonated with a significant portion of the audience, suggesting a trend where women prefer not to invest financially in their relationships.

The reasoning behind this choice may vary—some women might feel that spending on a man doesn’t align with their relationship philosophy, while others may have had negative experiences that led them to set personal boundaries around finances.

For many, this stance represents a move towards financial self-reliance and not wanting to place value on monetary spending in relationships.

Additionally, this could reflect changing dynamics in modern relationships, where expectations around spending have evolved, and traditional roles are being questioned.