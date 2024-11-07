My tattoos motivate me - Nataliey Bitature

- Nataliey Bitature, Ugandan entrepreneur, embraces her tattoos as a form of expression and personal motivation
- Her tattoos each carry a story and serve as a reminder of life lessons, reflecting her artsy and creative side
“I think I have an artsy creative side, so I try not to neglect that side of me. It’s fun and it’s creative. Most of my tattoos are a reminder of a life lesson,” she revealed recently.
Bitature, who was named in the Forbes 30 under 30 in 2015 and is the daughter of self-made business mogul Patrick Bitature, says her body art carries a story.
“There’s a story to each tattoo and a reason why I have it. To motivate me and to remind me and it's very visual,” says the daughter of one of the richest people in Uganda.
Tattoos carry a story
Bitature is not only a Stigmatophile (a person who loves tattoos and piercings), she uses her body art as a moral message of the deepest dye. So clearly there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to body ink.
A survey conducted under a recent South African study from the Journal of Young Investigators found that tattoos are more than merely decorative. They distinguish the person who has them as an extrovert.
The study said that people with tattoos are more huggable and willing to hug, chattier, outgoing, and willing to party from sunup to sundown than a non-tattooed person. Bitature, an extremely engaging lady, seems to confirm this finding.