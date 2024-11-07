My tattoos motivate me - Nataliey Bitature

Nataliey Bitature, Ugandan entrepreneur, embraces her tattoos as a form of expression and personal motivation

Her tattoos each carry a story and serve as a reminder of life lessons, reflecting her artsy and creative side

“I think I have an artsy creative side, so I try not to neglect that side of me. It’s fun and it’s creative. Most of my tattoos are a reminder of a life lesson,” she revealed recently.

Bitature, who was named in the Forbes 30 under 30 in 2015 and is the daughter of self-made business mogul Patrick Bitature, says her body art carries a story.

“There’s a story to each tattoo and a reason why I have it. To motivate me and to remind me and it's very visual,” says the daughter of one of the richest people in Uganda.

Tattoos carry a story

Bitature is not only a Stigmatophile (a person who loves tattoos and piercings), she uses her body art as a moral message of the deepest dye. So clearly there is more than what meets the eye when it comes to body ink.

A survey conducted under a recent South African study from the Journal of Young Investigators found that tattoos are more than merely decorative. They distinguish the person who has them as an extrovert.