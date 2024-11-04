Diva Dubai Agency: Modelling firm with a difference

Although male models are not as commonplace in the United Arab Emirates fashion business as female models, but there is no doubt that the fashion industry abroad emphasizes the presence of models of all genders.

However, we evaluated Diva Dubai Modelling Agency’s successes and concluded that the firm employs a strategy, upper edge promotional schemes, and creative professionals.

They likewise enable their models by refining their potential so that they can succeed in the profession.

As a result, one of Diva Dubai Modelling Agency’s events is the Miss Ideal Asia pageant, which chooses participants for Miss Global Beauty Queen, Miss Tourism World, and Top Model of the World.

This pageant made a splash in 2014 with a bang, crowning Janet as the eventual winner, who went on to represent United Arab Emirates at the Top Model of Colour in London. As a result, she came in sixth place.