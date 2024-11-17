AUMEX 2024 brings global music experts to Uganda

AUMEX 2024 boasts an impressive roster of influential figures in African music, including Renowned talent manager Godwin Tom from Nigeria, Kenyan celebrated media expert Anyiko Owoko, Rwandan award-winning rapper and poet Angell Mutoni and Thando Makunga, a South African esteemed leader in music publishing.

These industry icons bring decades of expertise, invaluable insights, and an unwavering commitment to empowering creators, setting the tone for an unmissable series of discussions.

Industry topics that shape the future

The forum’s agenda is carefully crafted to address critical challenges and opportunities for Ugandan creators. Key topics include:

Digital Monetisation for the African Economy: With the rapid growth of content creation across Africa, creators face unique hurdles in converting engagement into revenue. This panel will explore monetisation strategies tailored to the African market, featuring insights from executives at Spotify, Boomplay, and distributors like Ditto and The Orchard.

Lessons from the Rise of Afrobeats and Amapiano: Afrobeats and Amapiano have reshaped the global perception of African music, opening new opportunities for creators. This session will examine their impact and explore how East African artists can harness this wave of global influence.

Women in Music: Challenges and Opportunities: Featuring an inspiring lineup of female leaders, this session will delve into the experiences of women in the music industry, addressing representation, visibility, and pathways for growth.





Networking Opportunities

AUMEX 2024 is more than just a series of panels; it offers a unique chance for creators to connect with global industry leaders. Representatives from DITTO, Sony Music, Boomplay, Virgin Music, Sheer Publishing, The Orchard, and Mdundo will be present, providing exclusive insights and fostering potential collaborations. With informal meet-and-greet events and structured networking sessions, attendees will have ample opportunities to establish relationships that could propel their careers to new heights.

With its stellar lineup of panelists, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, AUMEX 2024 promises to inspire, connect, and elevate creators from across the continent.