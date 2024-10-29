Thousands disabled by AstraZeneca Covid vaccine could soon receive compensation

An increasing number of claims for side effects allegedly caused by the AstraZeneca jab has overwhelmed the VDPS, leading to concerns that the scheme may need reform. Campaigners from the Vaccine Bereaved and Injured UK group argue that the VDPS is no longer suitable, and officials are reportedly considering its overhaul.

Several families represented by the group are taking legal action against AstraZeneca, which acknowledged in court earlier this year that its Covid vaccine can, in rare cases, lead to blood clots and low platelet counts.

The company now faces a class action over allegations that the vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has caused serious injuries or death in several cases. Health Secretary Wes Streeting is said to be exploring a new programme for those with life-changing conditions caused by Covid vaccines. 'The two options are reforming the VDPS and setting up a bespoke compensation scheme,' he told the Sunday Telegraph. 'It’s not an option for the government to ignore this issue. Those affected have a right to expect the state to support them – they only did what the state asked them to do.'

More than 15,000 people have applied to the VDPS for alleged harm from Covid vaccines, but only 188 have so far been awarded compensation. Successful claims include cases of stroke, heart attack, dangerous blood clots, inflammation of the spinal cord, excessive limb swelling, and facial paralysis. Researchers suspect the rare side effect results from the modified cold virus in the vaccine, which can affect platelets and cause clotting.