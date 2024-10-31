Stakeholders commend steady AI uptake in Uganda’s health sector

The event, themed "Advancing Healthcare Accessibility Through Digital Automation and AI," drew over 500 participants, including industry leaders, policymakers, and tech innovators, all eager to discuss and demonstrate the potential of AI-driven healthcare solutions.

AI-Powered Innovations

Judy Mugoya, Country Manager of Smart Applications International (Uganda), revealed some of the company's forward-thinking projects and noted how the company is pushing healthcare access in Uganda through digitisation and Artificial Intelligence.

"Our next step is to introduce an app that provides users with detailed insights into their health benefits, allocations, and health-related information tailored to their conditions," Mugoya stated.

For instance, she noted, the app will offer specialised content for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, helping them better understand and manage their health.

Mugoya elaborated on the app's geolocation feature, designed to direct users to nearby healthcare facilities, and its monitoring capabilities for dependents' healthcare expenses.

More impressively, she noted how AI is transforming the process of handling insurance claims.

"We are introducing much more AI for vetting claims. Our goal is automatic adjudication, where AI reviews claims in real-time, checking for components like invoice numbers and diagnoses to determine if they’re fraudulent or not," she said.

On the critical issue of data protection, Mugoya reassured participants that Smart Applications adheres to the highest data security standards.

"Patient data is encrypted and cannot be intercepted. We are ISO certified and comply with stringent data protection regulations," she confirmed, emphasising the company’s dedication to privacy and security.

Employer Perspectives on AI in Healthcare

Goldy Oboma, a panellist from the Federation of Uganda Employers, shed light on the increasing adoption of digital health technologies among employers.

"While there are concerns about data privacy, Uganda has a robust data protection framework to allay these fears," Oboma said.

She pointed out the cost-saving advantages of these technologies, noting that administrative expenses for employers could be significantly reduced through automation.

The financial aspect remains a major incentive for businesses to support AI innovations in healthcare. Oboma expressed optimism, saying, "Digital solutions have proven to be cost-effective, which is a strong driver for employers to embrace them."

Streamlined Healthcare Operations

Adding to the conversation, Saul Seremba, CEO of the Insurance Training College Uganda, praised the strides made in digitising healthcare services.

"We've seen remarkable progress, not just in healthcare but across sectors like consumer goods and education. In healthcare, partners like Smart have accelerated this transformation, making hospital processes faster and more convenient," Seremba remarked

Impact and Future Directions

Smart Applications International, a pioneer in healthcare digital transformation across Africa, has already seen significant impacts.

Their systems recorded 5.79 million client interactions in 2024, with over 1 million lives touched through 6,170 healthcare facilities.