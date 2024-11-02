Swangz Avenue drops all-star album tracklist, featuring East Africa's finest

The #SwangzAllStarAlbum, now open for pre-save, is being touted as a celebration of Uganda’s vibrant music scene and a showcase of East Africa’s immense talent.

It is set to be the first Ugandan album mixed in Dolby Atmos

It brings together top-tier artists and emerging stars, blending genres and highlighting the label's influence on regional sound. From infectious Afrobeat rhythms to soulful harmonies, the album is expected to resonate with a wide audience.

Official Tracklist

Amin Dada – Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka Wedding – Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka Full Service – Winnie Nwagi, Joshua Baraka, and Elijah Kitaka Falayidid – Zafaran and Azawi Kikumi Kinaana (U'm Not Going Away) – Elijah Kitaka, Azawi, and Vinka I Know – Winnie Nwagi, Apass, and Elijah Kitaka Red Flag – Azawi and Vinka For Sure – Azawi and Arrow Boy Wanika Bendela – Vinka, John Blaq, and Elijah Kitaka Dawa – Elijah Kitaka, Bien, and Savara Batuleke – Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, and Ava Peace Finally – Elijah Kitaka and Azawi God Ye Buddy – Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, Zafaran, and Levixone Wewe – Azawi, Zafaran, Winnie Nwagi, and Vinka Mary Jane – Zagazillion, Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, and Elijah Kitaka God Ye Buddy (Double Black Remix) – Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, Zafaran, and Levixone

A Monumental Celebration of Collaboration

The album features star-studded appearances from Kenyan heavyweights Bien and Savara on "Dawa" and Arrow Boy on "For Sure," highlighting Swangz Avenue’s commitment to creating music that resonates across borders.

Local favourites like Azawi, Vinka, and Winnie Nwagi return in new and exciting ways, demonstrating their versatility in standout tracks like "Amin Dada," "Red Flag," and the high-energy anthem "God Ye Buddy."

The album also includes remixes and fresh collaborations, such as the Double Black Remix of "God Ye Buddy," which unites Swangz Avenue’s top talent in a must-listen track.

Ready to Stream