Jaimaica's Kranium jets in for Captain Morgan spice takeover

Landing at Entebbe International Airport, Kranium was greeted warmly by representatives of Captain Morgan and the event organisers, all set to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

This marks Kranium's second performance in Uganda, and he did not hide his enthusiasm about being back. “I’m thrilled to be in Uganda again and can’t wait to perform for my amazing fans,” he said, expressing his eagerness to grace the stage and connect with his Ugandan audience.

In the lead-up to the main event, Captain Morgan hosted an exclusive pre-Spice Takeover cocktail experience at the venue.

The event was a lively affair, attended by members of the media and invited guests, who were treated to a surprise appearance by Kranium himself.

Engaging with the media, Kranium shared his excitement and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from his highly anticipated performance.

Known for hits such as Gal Policy, Can’t Believe, and Nobody Has to Know, Kranium promises to bring his signature electrifying energy to the stage. He will be performing alongside some of Uganda’s finest DJs, including Alza, Melvyn DJ, Kash Pro, Etania, and SSesse, ensuring a night filled with non-stop entertainment.

The Captain Morgan Spice Takeover is a unique consumer experience, celebrating the brand’s vibrancy through music, fashion, dance, and more.

The event seeks to highlight and connect with the individuality of each consumer, providing a platform to “spice on” in their own way, whether through music or creative expression.