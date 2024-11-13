John Blaq: 'God saved me from depression'

After his highly successful 2019 concert, Blaq anticipated financial prosperity. However, the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted his plans, plunging Uganda into a nearly two-year lockdown and bringing his dreams to a standstill.

With happiness often linked to a positive cash flow, the artist found himself struggling to maintain his usual upbeat demeanour and questioning his purpose in life as financial hardships mounted.

“I am better now, and I thank God. I am very, very fine – I am not stressed; I am a happy man with the little God gives me,” Blaq shared, attributing his recovery to spiritual healing and faith. He now considers himself a “living testimony” of the transformative power of faith. “If it wasn’t for God, I probably would’ve lost myself now,” he added.

Depression: A Silent Pandemic in Uganda

While Blaq has overcome his personal battle, depression continues to silently plague many in Uganda.

According to the US government’s Library of Medicine, nearly one in three Ugandans experiences depression, with refugee populations disproportionately affected.

This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for targeted depression screening and management models across the country.

For many Ugandans, depression remains a taboo subject, often dismissed or misunderstood, leaving sufferers without adequate support or treatment. Blaq’s openness about his struggles provides a rare but necessary spotlight on a topic that affects millions in the country.

Lessons from John Blaq

Drawing on his faith, Blaq has turned his ordeal into a powerful message of hope. His spiritual revival has brought about a renewed sense of purpose, allowing him to embrace life’s challenges with gratitude and strength.

Sir Winston Churchill, who famously dubbed Uganda the Pearl of Africa, referred to his own depression as his “black dog.”