I will always support Nyege Nyege- Kadaga

Kadaga was talking to Nyege Nyege festival attendees, accompanied by Busoga Tourism Minister Hellen Namutamba Olga and several government officials, including the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and the chiefs of Busoga region.

She hailed the festival organisers for promoting tourism in the Busoga region and Uganda as a whole.

She also praised the quality of entertainment as a thing of beauty and said she would continue advocating for the four-day festival every year.

Derek Debru, the CEO of Nyege Nyege Festival, praised Kadaga for her support. He agreed with her that Nyege Nyege plays a significant role in helping develop the country and Busoga region through tourism.

He said that with the festival’s global popularity, opportunities for cultural exchange and enjoyment are optimised.

The 9th edition of the Nyege Nyege festival which commenced on Thursday last week ended on Sunday, November 18, 2024.

According to the Executive Producer Aly Alibhai, this year’s edition added yet another notch to the belts of the organisers by providing a unique experience.

“The gates opened at 4:00 PM on a beautiful Thursday. Our seven stages, including the Reggae stage, Cultural stage, Hakuna Kulala stage, and Uganda Waragi stage provide diverse vibes and experiences until Sunday morning,” he said.

Ticket prices for the festival vary were in different categories, catering for diverse patrons thus: Die-Hard (East African) at UGX 150,000; Die-Hard (Non-East African): $125; Early Bird (East African): UGX 200,000; Early Bird (Non-East African): $165; Pre-Sale (East African): UGX 250,000 and Pre-Sale (Non-East African):$200.

The Nyege Nyege festival was held at the source of the Nile in Jinja, eastern Uganda, showcasing diverse cultures and non-stop entertainment for four consecutive days. It is reported that over 20,000 people flocked to the event.

The Nyege Nyege festival was founded in 2013 by immigrants Arlen Dilsizian and Derek Debru.