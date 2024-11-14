GNL warns awards organisers: 'Don’t nominate me without my consent'

According to the rapper, the awards shows are cheap carbon copies of the Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM Awards).

The PAM Awards was an annual national music award event held in Uganda. The inaugural event was held in 2003. That year, the inaugural winner of the Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year was Lyrical G, real name Geoffrey Kintu.

GNL Zamba, who exploded onto the hip-hop scene in 2005, says that musicians’ awards have lost value since the aughts and the organisers only use musicians’ brands to market their own.

This lopsided relationship between organisers and musicians, he says, is a blot on the fairness required for such shows to be respected and followed.

GNL says he will not accept nominations in such awards unless he submits a request for nomination.

He, however, acknowledges that the Film, TV, and Fashion awards are on the same level so he would not begrudge any awards organiser in those three genres nominating him.

“What I’m mad at are the musician's awards that came after PAM Awards are rubbish. Do not nominate me if I do not submit something to your categories. I have been nominated in the Most Inspirational Song but don’t use my brand to promote your sh*t, I will sue you,” he said

“Do not play with my brand, I did not tell you to nominate me. I don’t mind film, TV, and fashion awards nominating me, I love the Abryanz Fashion Awards, they put in extra work to reward talent.

GNL Zamba is credited with popularising Lugaflow, a style of rap expressed in the Ugandan dialect Luganda.

His stage name, GNL, is short for "Greatness with No Limits". He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the independent hip-hop record label Baboon Forest Entertainment.