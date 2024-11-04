Inside GNL Zamba's return to Uganda

Previously, Zamba had hinted at ambitions to break into the film industry and pursue a career in Hollywood. However, he has now shifted his focus to revitalising Ugandan hip-hop.

He believes the genre holds immense untapped potential, describing it as a powerful tool for education, communication, and cultural transformation, particularly for Uganda’s youth.

In a heartfelt social media post, GNL Zamba outlined his vision for uplifting the Ugandan music industry and reshaping hip-hop culture.

The Baboon Forest Entertainment boss announced his plans to purchase a one-way ticket back to Uganda, expressing his commitment to giving the culture a new life, direction, and vision.

“Dear Forest, I’m buying a one-way ticket to Uganda. It is time to give the culture new life, direction, and vision. I observe that hip-hop is way too underutilised, misunderstood, misanalysed, criticised, and mismanaged, yet it has the potential to uplift, educate, communicate, and change the trajectory of the youth and communities, opening up infinite opportunities! I’m coming home—hope to see you all. Together Tunawakilisha.”

Born Ernest Nsimbi, the rapper joined the music industry in 2005 after participating in the Hip Hop Canvas, which was a talent showcase campaign organised by Platinum Entertainment, owned by music promoter Shadrak Kuteesa.