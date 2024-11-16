Drinking in moderation highlighted at Nyege Nyege festival

Over 4,220 litres of free drinking water have been provided to revellers to encourage spacing drinks and fostering responsible behaviour while enjoying the vibrant activities.

Responsible Drinking Campaign Takes Centre Stage

This initiative is part of Uganda Breweries’ ongoing responsible drinking campaign, which is highlighted at the festival through the "Responsible Drinking Sensitization Pit Stop."

The engaging setup features karaoke challenges, trivia sessions, and other interactive activities aimed at promoting positive drinking habits. Participants have the chance to win useful goodies, such as water bottles, that further reinforce the importance of moderation.

Commitment to Positive Drinking

Uganda Breweries is deeply committed to fostering responsible alcohol consumption as a core pillar of its 10-year Spirit of Progress action plan. Brenda Kobutungi, UBL’s Corporate Relations Manager for Positive Drinking, underscored the importance of using platforms like Nyege Nyege to influence consumer behaviour.

“We have ensured this through highlighting the importance of moderation and sensitizing against underage drinking and binge drinking,” she said.

Kobutungi also encouraged festival-goers to utilise resources such as DRINKiQ.com, which provides comprehensive information to help consumers make informed choices about alcohol consumption.

Addressing Drink Driving Through Awareness

At the same venue, UBL has also advanced its Wrong Side of the Road campaign, an initiative that raises awareness about the dangers of drink driving.

By the third day, over 500 festival-goers had been directly sensitized about the risks associated with drink driving. Attendees displayed a strong understanding of the negative consequences, reflecting the effectiveness of the campaign’s message.