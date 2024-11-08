'We want children' - Mami Deb, Michael speak out ahead of Maldives wedding

The couple will exchange vows in the South Asian islands of the Maldives where they previously got engaged

This week, Debi shared their glamorous pre-wedding photos, sparking excitement among their fans.

We want kids

The couple in a recent interview with Romantic Omukiga also talked of their long term plans including having children.

“Now we are getting married, we are talking about having children and it is kind of life starting your life anew,” said Michael.

On her part, Debi said she wanted to live “a full life with Michael" and to bear his children.

“I want to have babies; I want us to grow up together and I want you to allow me to look after you.”

Both Debi and Michael had been married before they met. Michael is 20 years her senior.

She describes her first marriage with a Ugandan man as having been rushed and a mistake.

“I did not know him as much as I thought, and so it did not work out,” she said.

“I tried to make it work but I released I was choosing between life and death.”

The marriage lasted only a year and she cut it off in 2017.

Going back to London, she met another Ugandan man, with whom they had her son, Malakai.

Michael on the other hand also felt apprehensive about remarrying after leaving his marriage of 24 years.