Lwasa still on hunt for 'miss right' despite past drama

Renowned for his business ventures, high-profile romances, and lavish lifestyle, Lwasa’s personal life has consistently made headlines. However, he admits that his journey in love has been anything but smooth, candidly sharing his ongoing search for a suitable partner.

Despite his wealth and social standing, Lwasa’s romantic history has been marked by brief engagements and disappointing relationships, often involving well-known personalities.

Having dated several celebrity women, his love life has captivated the public. Yet, he acknowledges that these relationships have been unstable, with each ending sooner than anticipated. Still, he remains hopeful that he will soon find his 'Miss Right' and establish a lasting partnership.