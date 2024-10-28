Grenade, Rickman consider settling feud in boxing ring

Earlier this year, Grenade Official and Rickman became entangled in a disorderly scuffle at La Terrazza Bar in Kisementi, involving socialite Sheilah Gashumba.

The brawl is widely believed to have stemmed from the two artists’ past romantic connections to Sheilah.

The altercation left Rickman with a bleeding lip, even requiring hospitalisation, while Grenade Official disappeared, seemingly avoiding law enforcement.

A while later, the two met at Galaxy FM studios, where, during an interview, Rickman revealed that he still has unresolved personal issues with Grenade.

“I have no issues with Grenade and his music. My issues are with Grenade as a person, as Deus Nduggwa. I actually love his music,” Rickman said.

However, Rickman Manrick refused to shake Grenade’s hand, asserting, “I can’t (shake his hand). I have my issues with that and I cannot shake his hand.”

When a celebrity boxing match was suggested between the two singers, Rickman was open to the idea of settling their differences in the ring.

“Whoever is willing to organise that bout, I’m ready,” Rickman said. In contrast, Grenade responded that he “would have to think about it.”