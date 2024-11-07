Five reasons why Gloria Bugie’s butt is so good

The Tukilimu star is widely praised for being a gaze-magnet, especially when she turns around. But what makes her posterior so superior? We’ve gathered five reasons why the Sagala star is leading Ugandan celebrities in the looks department—from behind.
- She Puts the “Ass” in Asset: Like Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashians, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj, Gloria Bugie has managed to use the size of her buttocks to boost her paycheck.
- Her Behind is Mathematically Sound: The waist-to-hip ratio of attractive women typically ranges between 0.7 and 0.67. Gloria Bugie’s waist-to-hip numbers seem to defy logic, adding up to an effect that can only be described as a perfect “ten.” How? Add up her two butt cheeks, and you'll get a ten.
- Her Surname is the Key: The name "Bugie" sounds similar to "Boujee," hip-hop slang for something “luxurious in lifestyle yet humble in character,” according to the Urban Dictionary. It also resembles "Boogie," which means to dance—something often associated with sensuality. The name, therefore, seems to conjure a mix of luxury and allure, enhancing the appeal of her backside.
- Size Matters: A beautiful buttock combines a wider “C” shape and a well-developed Gluteus Maximus. This muscle, essential for visual heft, helps your eyelids blink open just a little wider each time you catch a glimpse of her rear.
- Hip-nosis: Gloria Bugie’s crescent-shaped hips are shapely enough to turn a flat-earther’s world round. Following their sway from side to side can lead you into a trance, which might just tempt you into buying her music—even if you’re not convinced she can sing.
These five factors together explain why Gloria Bugie is attracting so much attention and why her allure continues to be a talking point in the Ugandan music and entertainment scene.