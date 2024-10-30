Tycoon Donati Kananura doubts Gashumba is Sheilah's father in fiery clash

Kananura, an 84-year-old affluent figure from Bisheshero sub-county in Kanungu district with residences in upscale areas of Muyenga, Munyonyo, and Kiwafu Estates, is among those opposed to Gashumba’s leadership of the Abavandimwe group.

This group unites long-standing Banyarwanda residents of Uganda who are now citizens, and Kananura has reportedly initiated a campaign to have Gashumba removed from his role.

On October 25, Gashumba led a delegation from Abavandimwe to meet with President Yoweri Museveni, where they discussed issues concerning “the abuse of citizenship rights of Banyarwanda by certain rogue individuals in the Immigration Department and NIRA.”

This meeting appears to have sparked the current tension between Frank Gashumba and Donati Kananura, who is a childhood friend of Gashumba’s late father.

In a media interview, Kananura alleged that Gashumba lacks both property and a wife. He further remarked that “Gashumba is not a man” and claimed he does not even have a woman willing to marry him.

When reminded of Gashumba’s daughter, Kananura retorted, “Were you there when he was impregnating the mother? He might be claiming her as his when she isn’t. I think he is not even functional… we know each other very well.”

Gashumba is known to have one daughter, Sheilah, whom he shares with Christine Mukuza.

Kananura saidd that he and Gashumba’s father grew up together and once co-owned a coffee factory in Bisheshero. In previous interviews, Gashumba acknowledged that his father and Kananura had worked together.

Responding to Kananura, Frank Gashumba quipped, “Kananura, you have three wives—give me one, and I’ll show her fire. You’ll need an ambulance to carry her afterwards. Before suspending me, he should deworm… No one who drinks cheap beer can think straight… on what grounds can he fire me?”