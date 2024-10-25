Bajjo in fiery exchange with PM Nabbanja

The Prime Minister who was chief guest at a small student-organised function, grabbed the microphone to interrupt Bajjo’s speech in which he had referred to her as his former employee.

In a rumbling speech delivered in both Luganda and English, Bajjo claimed Nabbanja was one of the people who used to depend on him before she was appointed to the high government office

“You have never been my boss,” interrupted the Premier, reminding Bajjo that she only considers President Museveni as her boss.

Bajjo shot back, reminding Nabbanja how he used to pay her money at the music events they organised together in her home district of Kakumiro.

“If someone is giving you money, he’s the boss according to the business laws I have studied here,” remarked Bajjp

“That is another lie,” retorted Nabbanja. “I hired musicians and you only came in as a middleman"