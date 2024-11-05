Minister impressed as UBL becomes predominantly female-led company

The report, themed "Championing Inclusion and Diversity," highlighted steps that the company has taken to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"The value of inclusion and diversity cannot be overstated. We embrace a diverse workforce that brings together individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, fostering innovation and creativity in problem-solving,” said Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo.

Besides women making up 60% of the top structure, Kilonzo revealed women constitute over 30% of UBL's total staff population.

National and global trends

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Uganda ranks 109th out of 156 countries in terms of gender parity in top leadership positions.

While the representation of women in the Parliament of Uganda is above the global average, the overall participation of women in high positions remains low.

Women hold only 37% of senior management positions in the private sector, and only 36.2% of leadership positions in the public sector.

Globally, the representation of women in executive roles has been gradually increasing. A study by Grant Thornton reveals that women now hold 33.5% of senior management positions worldwide, up from 32.4% in 2023. This marks a significant rise from 19.4% two decades ago.

In addition to its focus on gender diversity, UBL's Sustainability Report outlines initiatives across three key pillars: promoting positive drinking, championing inclusion and diversity, and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

Notably, under the Learning for Life program, the company has trained over 450 women and youths, equipping them with skills for the hospitality sector and elevating industry standards.