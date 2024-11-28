'Matchday On Tour': Bringing football magic across Uganda

After captivating fans in Kampala and delivering unforgettable moments to football enthusiasts in Uganda's major cities, Guinness Matchday is gearing up for its next thrilling chapter: a countrywide tour!

This December, the Guinness Matchday experience hits the road, bringing the magic of football right to the doorsteps of fans across Uganda. At the heart of this tour is the Guinness Matchday Truck, a custom-designed mobile football haven.

Equipped with a full bar, plush seating, and a massive edge-lit screen, the truck is set to redefine how supporters experience live football.

Dubbed “Matchday on Tour,” the truck will journey to communities far and wide, transforming each stop into a vibrant hub for football enthusiasts to gather, connect, and celebrate the beautiful game in true Guinness style.

“Yes, you heard that right: Matchday is hitting the road!” announced Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited. “This one-of-a-kind truck is taking the magic of Guinness Matchday to every corner of the country. We are redefining matchdays, and you won’t want to miss it!”

The tour kicks off with an inaugural two-day event on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 at Zoe Grounds in Kampala.

Football fans can expect a big-game atmosphere like no other as the truck begins its journey across Uganda, uniting communities through the shared love of football and Guinness.

At the event, supporters will dive into a fully immersive football experience with live Premier League action on a giant screen, vibrant commentary, non-stop entertainment featuring DJs, live performances, energetic hosts, and an on-truck bar serving ice-cold Guinness, adding the perfect flavour to the matchday vibe.

“Matchday on Tour is more than just watching football; it’s a celebration of football culture,” said Rogers Kasozi, Guinness Brand Manager.

“We’re creating an unforgettable experience that brings fans closer to the game they love. Don’t miss our kick-off this weekend at Zoe Grounds!”