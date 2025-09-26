Hoima City Stadium's interior excites netizens [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Images have emerged showing the interior of Hoima City Stadium, Uganda's latest flagship sports facility.

“Makes Entebbe airport look like a kraal,” one commenter said after seeing the images.

Another added: “Someone share the airport lounge images here so we look at mediocrity again.”

“Wow, just wow. The best stadium interior in the region so far. Well done SUMMA and Uganda,” read another comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoima City Stadium is among those being built to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It is set to be handed over before the end of this year.

Other projects include Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira, which is under construction, and upgrades at Namboole and Nakivubo.

Namboole Stadium, also known as Mandela National Stadium, was recently closed for an upgrade. Its current capacity of over 40,000 will rise to 60,000.

The upgrade includes a new hotel, an Olympic swimming pool, an expanded VIP section for presidents, and a closed roof. As a result, no football will take place in the stadium during renovations.

This phase involves structural improvements such as refurbishing VIP lounges, expanding seating, creating new media and mixed zones, relocating dressing rooms to the western end, and enlarging the presidential section to host about nine heads of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other upgrades include roof works and a multi-purpose indoor arena. These changes aim to meet international standards and give athletes and fans a world-class experience.

Hoima City Stadium is one of three facilities Uganda plans to use during the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The stadium sits in Mparo Division, Hoima City, in the Bunyoro sub-region of Western Uganda. It covers 34.9 acres (14.1 ha): 10 acres were donated by the estate of the late Dr Rujumba, another 10 acres were sold to FUFA by the same estate, and the remaining 14.9 acres were acquired by the Uganda National Council of Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium, mainly for football but also expected to host athletics, will seat 20,000.